BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s silence on Karnataka contractor suicide case

New Delhi: BJP leader and former MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday questioned the silence of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the case of suicide committed by civil contractor Sachin Panchal in Karnataka.

In a statement, Rao further stressed that the evidence clearly points to Congress Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

He conveyed that the suicide note of the deceased contractor has now been sent to Congress MP and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who remains silent on the matter.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi summoned by Bareilly court for remarks against Economic Survey

“We demand immediate action and the removal of Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge from his ministerial post,” he demanded.

He further stated that the case of suicide committed by civil contractor Sachin Panchal in Karnataka demands answers from the CM Siddaramaiah-led government.

The causes of the suicide, as elucidated in the suicide note, clearly highlight blackmail, extortion, and coercion by a person named Raju Kapanur. Raju Kapanur, an accomplice of Priyank Kharge, is not only a close associate but is also mentioned as a “Rowdy Cheater” in police records, with several cases pending against him.

Rao highlighted that the suicide note of the civil contractor explicitly mentions that he received direct life threats and threats to kill by Raju Kapanur, along with a demand for Rs 1 crore.

This amounts to open extortion by the Congress party in Karnataka, he underlined.

The Siddaramaiah government has proven to be one of the most corrupt governments in the history of Karnataka, he slammed.

Priyank Kharge must resign, and the Congress party and its top leadership must ensure his resignation. With him in office, there will undoubtedly be attempts to protect the extortionist Raju Kapanur, he underlined.

CM Siddaramaiah claims that the suicide note is not authentic, but the FSL report later confirmed that it was indeed penned by the civil contractor himself. Based on the suicide note, which also mentions life threats to other individuals, including BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud, the Karnataka Police have registered an FIR, and the case has been handed over to the CID. Despite this, the CM continues to feign ignorance. If the suicide note were not authentic, why would the police take cognizance of it, and why would the FSL provide such a clean chit? Narasimha Rao questioned.

Additionally, we demand an apology from CM Siddaramaiah for making false claims. The Congress party must also apologise to the people of Karnataka for giving them the most corrupt government in the state’s history.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders were detained when the party staged a massive protest while laying siege to the residence of Minister Priyank Kharge in his native Kalaburagi city. The BJP has vowed that it will not sit quiet until justice is delivered to the deceased contractor’s family.

Priyank Kharge has categorically rejected allegations levelled against him and stated that the government would ensure justice for the family. He has also claimed that the family of Sachin is pressured to go against him.

Coming down heavily on Vijayendra, Minister Priyank said, “One has to hold his tongue before making comments on us. We are not carrying out ‘supari’ politics in Kalaburagi. We can’t act as per the script of the BJP. Whenever there is a death, it is celebration time for the BJP.”