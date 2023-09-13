BJP raking up Sanatan Dharma issue to divert attention from its failures: Stalin

Stalin also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed the Centre's "scams" under seven schemes to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 7:47 pm IST
TN govt always concerned about welfare of minorities: Stalin
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin (file photo)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP of raking up the Sanatan Dharma issue to divert the attention of people from its failures and corruption.

Peoples Career

In a statement, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, called upon the party cadres to talk more about corruption under the BJP just like DK chief K. Veeramani has said.

Also Read
Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin for comments on Sanatan Dharma

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has not fulfilled any of his poll promises of 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

MS Education Academy

He said that the BJP government at the centre has lost the people’s trust and was engaged in a publicity spree.

“This failure of the BJP has to be highlighted by the DMK and the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A front during the campaign,” he said.

Stalin also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed the Centre’s “scams” under seven schemes to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

He said that to hide this scam, the BJP has taken up the Sanatan Dharma issue. He also said that the BJP was scared of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, noting that the alliance has secured massive victories in the recent by-elections.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 7:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button