BJP raking up Sanatan Dharma issue to divert attention from its failures: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP of raking up the Sanatan Dharma issue to divert the attention of people from its failures and corruption.

In a statement, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, called upon the party cadres to talk more about corruption under the BJP just like DK chief K. Veeramani has said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has not fulfilled any of his poll promises of 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the BJP government at the centre has lost the people’s trust and was engaged in a publicity spree.

“This failure of the BJP has to be highlighted by the DMK and the constituents of the I.N.D.I.A front during the campaign,” he said.

Stalin also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed the Centre’s “scams” under seven schemes to the tune of Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

He said that to hide this scam, the BJP has taken up the Sanatan Dharma issue. He also said that the BJP was scared of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, noting that the alliance has secured massive victories in the recent by-elections.