Case registered against Udhayanidhi Stalin for comments on Sanatan Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated.

Tamilnadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Thane: The Mira Road police here have registered an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin following a complaint over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, an official said on Wednesday.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently blamed Sanatan Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and said it should be eradicated.

Based on the complaint by a local resident, the Mira Road police on Tuesday night registered the FIR against Stalin under Indian Penal Code Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), the official said.

The complainant claimed that Stalin’s remarks have hurt the sentiments and religious feelings of those follow the Sanatan Dharma, as per the FIR.

