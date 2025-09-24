BJP readies for Jubilee Hills by election, candidate still undisclosed

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday, September 24, held his first meeting with the newly appointed working committee members of the state unit. The party discussed key issues including the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, which is likely to set the tone for the next state elections.

The BJP, like the ruling Congress, has so far not revealed its candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election. “A detailed discussion was held on the strategy for upcoming Jubilee Hills bye-elections and local body elections and planned agitations to highlight the alleged inaction of the state government,” said a press release from the BJP.

Ramchander Rao’s appointment is significant as his predecessor G Kishan Reddy (who is the Secunderabad Lok Sabha MP and also a Union minister) was re-appointed as an in-charge to the BJP’s Telangana president post before the 2023 state polls. Rao taking charge also signalled the party sticking to its old guard, as his rival for the position was Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender who was earlier in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Telangana state party general secretary Goutham Rao also said that Vemula Ashok and chief spokesperson NV Subhash said that the meeting reviewed ongoing party activities and formulated a plan for future initiatives which was attended by the party organizational general secretary chandrashekhar, and other state officials.

Briefing the media after the meeting Goutham Rao said the party has planned a series of public service initiatives to be carried out till October 17. A cultural event titled ‘Mera Desh Pehle (My Country First), focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey, is scheduled for September 30 at Hyderabad’s Hitech City he added.