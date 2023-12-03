BJP registers its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh

The BJP on Sunday, December 3, not only defied exit poll projections but also raced towards its biggest-ever victory in Chhattisgarh. It has had three terms since the state’s formation in 2000.

According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission, BJP had won 4 seats and was leading in 52 of the 90 constituencies in the state. The Congress was ahead by 36 seats.

Most exit polls had predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

If this trend translates into results, it will be the biggest victory for the BJP in the assembly elections in the state since it was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP has secured 46.34 percent of the votes, and Congress has 42.12 percent.

The BJP won 50 seats with a 39.26 percent vote share in the assembly elections held for the first time in Chhattisgarh in 2003.

In subsequent polls in 2008 and 2018, then Chief Minister Raman Singh led the party to bag 50 seats (40.33 percent votes) and 49 seats (41.04 percent votes), respectively, and ruled the state for an uninterrupted 15 years.

In 2018, the BJP suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Congress and was reduced to 15 seats, securing 32.97 percent of votes.

On its part, the Congress bagged 37 seats (36.71 percent votes) in 2003, 38 seats (38.63 percent votes) in 2008, and 39 seats (40.29 percent votes) in 2013.

The Congress won 68 seats with 43.04 percent of the votes in 2018.