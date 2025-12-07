BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ as Congress completes 2 yrs in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana on Sunday released a ‘chargesheet’ against the Congress government, highlighting its ‘unfulfilled’ poll promises. On the occasion of the Congress government completing two years in office, the BJP organised a ‘Mahadharna’ at Indira Park Dharna Chowk here.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao, party MP K. Laxman and other leaders released the ‘chargesheet’, highlighting the Congress government’s failures.

Ramchander Rao said that under the Congress rule during the last years, there was injustice with farmers, women, youth, students and every other section of the society. He alleged that the guarantees were confined to words with zero implementation.

On the Congress government celebrating the second anniversary with the Telangana Rising slogan, he remarked that Telangana is falling under the Congress rule.

Kishan Reddy said Congress came to power by making tall promises to people, but failed to fulfil them. He said barring free bus travel for women and the supply of fine rice, all the promises remained on paper.

He alleged that the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during its 10-year rule plunged the state into debt. He said people of Telangana were tired of the “dictatorial and family rule” of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Union minister said people believed the promises of Congress and voted it to power, but it failed to deliver. “Only the pink flag has been replaced with a hand symbol. The same corruption and loot are continuing in the state,” he said.

Kishan Reddy noted that 10 BRS MLAs defected to the Congress and remarked that there is no difference between the two parties. He alleged that there has been no change for any section of society.

The BJP leader claimed that the state’s financial position is so precarious that it can’t implement the schemes without selling off government land.

He asked why the Congress government failed to fill 2 lakh job vacancies even after two years in power.

Kishan Reddy asked with what face the Congress leaders were celebrating two years of governance. “They owe an answer to people why they failed to bring the change Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi had promised during the elections,” he added.