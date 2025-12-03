BJP leaders condemn Telangana CM’s ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leaders have condemned Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged “anti-Hindu” comments, issuing a call for Hindu unity across the state.

State BJP president N Ramchander Rao called for protests across Telangana on December 3 against Revanth Reddy’s comments, including burning his effigies.

Kishan Reddy slams Revanth over ‘Muslims’ remark

In a statement on Tuesday, Union Minister Kishan Reddy said the chief minister, during the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign, had stated that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress”.

The CM appears to be making arrogant comments against Hindus and Hindu gods and goddesses because of his friendship with the AIMIM, he said.

“The time has come for Hindus to unite in Telangana also. The time has come to show the power of Hindus to Revanth Reddy and Congress party,” said Kishan Reddy, the Union Coal Minister.

The arrogance of Congress and Revanth Reddy should be removed using the power of vote, which helped them to come to power, he said.

Sanjay Kumar, Union MoS (Home), said the BJP had cautioned during the Jubilee Hills bypoll that Hindus would lose their self-respect if either Congress or BRS won the election.

The BJP’s caution turned out to be true following Revanth Reddy’s remarks, he said.

BJP’s message to ‘Hindu society’

“Hindu society should think now whether they want to face insults by remaining divided or show their power by ensuring unity. BJP never insults other religions. BJP respects all religions,” he said.

The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi works with the philosophy of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas’ (Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust), Sanjay Kumar added.

Addressing the executive meeting of ruling Congress here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said the grand old party takes everyone along and it is home to people with different mindsets.

Drawing an analogy with the Hindu religion, the CM said there are many gods worshipped by the devotees.

“How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crores? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice,” he said.

There are local deities where toddy and non-vegetarian food are served during certain events and there are gods worshipped by those who eat ‘dal rice’ (vegetarians), he said.

“The Congress takes along all types of individuals. One says he will worship Lord Venkateswara, another says he will worship Hanuman. When we could not bring consensus on gods, I don’t think we can have consensus on political leaders and DCC presidents,” he said.

The comments apparently came in response to reports of unease within Congress over the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs.