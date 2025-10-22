BJP releases list of 40 campaigners for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union minister of law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, have been named among Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 40 star campaigners for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

The list also includes Secunderabad MP and Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP and MoS for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana BJP state president N Ramchander Rao.

Other names mentioned in the list include B Srinivas Varma, Dr K Laxman, DK Aruna, Eatela Rajender, Sunil Bansal, Aleeti Maheshwar Reddy, Abhai Patil, Chandrashekhar, P Muralidhar Rao, Satya Kumar, Tejaswi Surya, Dharmapuri Arvind and Godem Nagesh.

Konda Visweswar Reddy, M Raghunandan Rao, R Krishnaiah Yadav, Dr D Purandeswari, K Annamalai, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, PNV Madhav, Payal Shankar, Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and A Venkata Narayana Reddy have also been named in the list.

The rest of the names in the list include Malka Komariah, C Anji Reddy, Sujana Choudari, Dr Bura Narsaiah Goud, Banda Karthika Reddy, Dr Kasam Venkateswarlu Yadav, Dr N. Goutham Rao, Tulla Veerender Goud and advocate Vemula Ashok.









