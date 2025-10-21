Jubilee Hills by-election: BJP candidate Deepak Reddy files nomination

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election, Lankala Deepak Reddy, filed his nomination with the Shaikpet Returning Officer on Tuesday, October 21.

A rally was held in support of the candidate with ministers Bandi Sanjay, Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders.

Deepak Reddy had contested the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and secured 25,866 votes, 14.11 percent of the total votes polled. He lost to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Gopinath, whose passing in June necessitated the bypoll.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav and BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha had filed their nominations earlier. Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations, with scrutination scheduled for October 22. Candidates are allowed to withdraw their candidature till October 24.

Polling is scheduled for November 11, and counting will be on November 14. The election process will be completed by November 16, said a press release.