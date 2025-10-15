L Deepak Reddy is BJP candidate for Jubilee Hills by-election

Reddy had contested the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. He secured 25,866 votes polling 14.11 percent of the total votes polled.

BJP Jubilee Hills By-poll candidate L Deepak Reddy
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, October 15, announced L Deepak Reddy as its candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Reddy had contested the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. He secured 25,866 votes polling 14.11 percent of the total votes polled. The Jubilee Hills by-election was necessitated by the passing away of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath, who died earlier this year.

The Congress has picked Naveen Yadav as its candidate. The BRS has picked Gopinath’s wife Maganti Sunitha. Sunitha filed her nomination on Wednesday. The by-election will be held on November 11 and the result will be declared on November 14.

