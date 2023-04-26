BJP, RSS have ‘dangerous intention’ of bringing one-party rule to country: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJP and the RSS have the “dangerous intention” of bringing one-party rule to the country, and cited Russia and China as examples.

Addressing farmers at a Kisan Sabha in Bikaner’s Jasrasar, he said BJP leaders keep talking about a “Congress-free” India.

“What is the meaning of BJP leaders talking about Congress-free India. What it means — a one-party rule. It is very dangerous intention of the RSS as well of the BJP. If the country does not understand this in time the coming generations will suffer and elections will be held like in Russia and China,” he said.

Under the one-party rule, elections will be fake and only one party will come to power again and again, he said.

It will also mean an end to the practice of politicians going to the poorest of the poor, to the Dalits, farmers and elders to seek their votes to become MLAs, MPs and Sarpanches, the Congress leader said.

China is a one-party system. Russia is not, but one party now dominates its parliament.

Gehlot said the agenda of the central government is taking a “dangerous turn” and the country needs to understand that.

The meeting was also addressed by AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, former leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi and others.

Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his silence over the issues related to the Adani group being raised by the Congress party.

He said PM Modi should also clarify his relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Earlier, Gehlot inspected a ‘Mahangai Rahat Shivir’ being run by his government and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes of the state government.