BJP seeks action against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘match-fixing’ remarks

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday, April 1, urged the Election Commission to take the “strictest action” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the “match-fixing” remarks and other comments he made during an INDIA bloc rally here a day ago.

He had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha polls and warned that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavour and ‘changes’ the Constitution, then the whole country would be ‘finished.’

The public meeting was aimed at highlighting the issue of “attack on democracy” including the alleged misuse of agencies against opposition leaders in the aftermath of the arrest of AAP chief Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren and income tax notices to parties.

A BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the party’s national general secretary Arun Kumar lodged the complaint against Gandhi with the poll panel.

Addressing the media after meeting Election Commission officials, Puri said the former Congress chief’s comments during the public meeting were “extremely objectionable” as they are not just in violation of the model code of conduct but could have serious implications.

“Addressing the public meeting yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said this (Lok Sabha polls) is a fixed match. He also said that the Central government has deployed its people in the Election Commission. He also raised questions on the credibility of the EVMs and said the Constitution will be cancelled (changed) after elections,” he told reporters.

“We urged the Election Commission to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders and those of the opposition’s INDIA alliance,” Puri added.

Kumar accused Gandhi of repeatedly making such comments and said the Election Commission should consider censuring him from speaking during the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress leader would not stop making such remarks.

Rahul Gandhi has no right to talk about democracy: Amit Shah

During the election rally in Jodhpur, Union Home Minister Amit shah claimed that Rahul had no right to talk about democracy as his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi put lakhs of people in jail and banned political parties during the Emergency.

He hit back at INDIA bloc parties over their ‘Loktantra Bachoa’ (save democracy) rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, saying “no matter how many parties you gather, only Modi is going to come” as prime minister post-elections.

The one who commits corruption will go behind the bars, the home minister asserted at his election rally in Jodhpur.

The people of the country are ready to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time, he said, adding India will become the third largest economy during his next term.

Shah’s reaction came a day after top INDIA bloc leaders exhorted the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution and alleged that the opposition has been deprived of a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government’s ‘dictatorial’ actions.