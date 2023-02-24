BJP should accept their defeat, says AAP leader Atishi on ruckus at MCD house

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday alleged that the newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi was physically assaulted by a BJP male member in the Civic Centre.

She urged the BJP to stop the “goondaism” in the Civic centre and said that BJP should accept their defeat.

While talking to ANI, Atishi said, “Today BJP showed goondaism in the Civic centre. A standing committee election was going on. When counting started BJP realised they were losing & they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked & physically assaulted by a BJP male member.”

She further stated, “What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars.”

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) Councillor Ashok Kumar Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back and alleged that the ruckus had been caused by the BJP goons.

While talking to ANI, Maanu said, “They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this.”

On the other hand, BJP leader Harish Khurana blamed Aam Admi Party behind the ruckus. He said, “Election officers declare the election and say that votes declared invalid by Mayor are valid and three candidates each of AAP and BJP have won. But AAP does hooliganism here as instructed by Kejriwal. We won’t tolerate this goondaism & approach the Court.”

On Friday, Maanu collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes broke out here between AAP and BJP councillors.

Ruckus broke out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other.

This is the third day of commotion in the House.

On Friday, amid political slugfest, the voting process to elect six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took place at the Civic Center in the national capital

Ahead of the election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee, Delhi MCD House witnessed sloganeering by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.

In a jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party two days after it won the polls for the mayor and deputy mayor in the MCD, Bawana councillor Pawan Sehrawat joined the BJP on Friday.

The switchover happened shortly before the polling to elect members of the MCD’s Standing Committee on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, the House was adjourned for the 13th time since it convened post the MCD polls in December 4, last year, after councillors of the ruling AAP and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party came to blows over polling to elect members of the Standing Committee.