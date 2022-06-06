BJP should apologise to Indians for spreading hatred: KTR

Hyderabad: Gulf countries on Sunday demanded a public apology from the Indian government over comments made by now expelled and suspended BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed.

Following the diplomatic storm, TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao questioned Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, ‘why should India as a country apologise to international community for the hate speeches of BJP bigots? It is BJP that should apologise; not India as a Nation’.

He further tweeted, ‘ Your party should first apologise to Indians at home for spewing & spreading hatred day in day out’

Suspend BJP Telangana chief: KTR

Yesterday, after BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their derogatory religious comments, KTR demanded the suspension of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

“If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend the Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu?” tweeted TRS leader.

“Why this selective treatment Nadd Ji? Any clarification?,” KTR asked BJP President J.P. Nadda.

If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu?



Bandi Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, has made controversial statements in recent days. Alleging that Muslim rulers in Telangana demolished several temples and built mosques over them, he demanded digging at all mosques, saying there was a possibility of finding Shiva Lingams underneath.

The BJP MP also stated that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will abolish all madrasas, do away with reservation for Muslims and remove Urdu as the second official language.

With inputs from IANS