BJP should be thrown in Bay of Bengal for nation to thrive: Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon the youth of the country to pluck the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) from its roots and throw it in the Bay of Bengal for the nation to thrive. He said that there is a requirement for a revolution in the country.

The CM’s remarks came as a reaction to the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday morning.

“After seeing today’s budget, I am totally upset. False propaganda has been propagated from the dais of the parliament and it’s totally wrong. The Government of India has no respect for the farmers and for the poor. The Budget that they have proposed for the SCs and STs of the nation is only Rs. 12800 crores whereas their population are around 40 crores,” he said.

“They have never bothered to increase the health budget in spite of the Coronavirus. The entire world has awakened because of Corona. But not the Government of India. Let us not keep mum, let us not keep silent. There is a need for a qualitative change in the nation. 75 years have already gone by. It’s high time now. I appeal to the youth of this country to awaken and fight for this nation,” he said.

KCR said there is no poverty in the country but rather there is thought poverty in the BJP government at the centre.

“BJP and the Centre are causing religious tensions and creating feuds among people. This is leading to pollution in our society. BJP is a misfortune to happen to this country,” he said. “Many with no mature understanding of Indian Politics are deeming the five states assembly elections as the semi-final to the upcoming general elections. That is wrong. Even if BJP wins UP this time, I am sure that their numbers are going to be lesser than before,” the CM added.

On the question of meeting leaders across party lines, KCR said that he spoke to Maharastra Chief Minister Uddav Thackery on Monday and will meet him in a few days in Mumbai.

“There is nothing to hide in this. I will be meeting him to let him know my thoughts about what’s happening in the country. We will all sit and talk together and find a way. We will not sit silent. For the good of this country, we will keep fighting like soldiers and are ready to sacrifice our lives. We are not afraid of mad dogs who keep barking day and night,” he said.

Replying to a question on Asaduddin Owaisi, KCR said that he wants to project himself as the face of the Indian Muslim community and to a point has been successful in that. “I don’t think he has an agenda beyond that. He is my brother. We are proud of his achievement,” he said.

“He (Asaduddin Owaisi) is fighting alone. He went to Bihar and Maharastra won a few seats. If our brother is shining across the country, let him shine. What’s wrong with it? He is Telangana’s son. Do you have any problem with that?” he said to a follow-up question on the same.

When questioned about serious allegations raised against senior IAS officer Rajat Kumar, he replied, “I am not aware of any such allegations. Dogs bark, how can we respond to all barking dogs. We don’t take stories put out on social media.”

The CM also said that there is a need for a new constitution for the country. “India requires to rewrite its constitution. I am proposing this before the nation. Let it be debated and discussed. 75 valuable years have gone by and people’s expectations are not being met. So we need to make new provisions to the constitution. There is nothing wrong,” he remarked.

“In the name of concurrent lists, both Congress and BJP at the centre have stolen all the powers of the states. As the maturity level increases in a democracy, the central government should delegate more powers to the states. States shall do the same with local bodies. We have done that in Telangana with the new Panchayat Raj act and you see the development there. They say one nation, one registration. What is that? What does it mean? It is definitely a conspiracy against the states. There is a need for abundant clarity in the constitution regarding this. Or else centre steals away everything,” he said.

He made it clear that Telangana will go to elections according to the schedule and there is no necessity of going for an election in advance keeping in mind the TRS’s majority. ” Just because some brainless barked regarding this, doesn’t mean we will go like that. We will win 95-105 seats this time. We have a mantra for our party to win once more,” he remarked.