‘BJP should sit in opposition,’ says Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has suggested that the saffron party should sit in opposition instead of forming a government.

To support his suggestion, he said, “In the past, e.g., 1989-90, 1998-2004, BJP was in coalition but came to grief and were disasters for BJP.”

On his X handle, he further wrote, “BJP hence should sit in opposition and reduce the I.N.D.I.A government to dust.”

Modi must step aside, says Subramanian Swamy

In another tweet, he wrote that PM Modi must step aside since the BJP, led by him, failed to cross the majority mark of 272.

He wrote, “Modi must step aside since BJP led by him fell below the majority of 272 at or around 240.”

“Any self-respecting leader would resign and not wait to be pushed out,” he added.

PM to take oath on Saturday

PM Modi is likely to take the oath on June 8 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.