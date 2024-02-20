BJP slams Karnataka govt for giving compensation to Kerala victim’s kin

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra said that it was a 'shameful' act to please Rahul Gandhi.

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress government for announcing Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of a man, who died in an elephant attack in Kerala’s Wayanad.

Taking to social media on Monday night, Vijayendra said, “The Congress Government’s outrageous misuse of Karnataka taxpayers’ funds to curry favour with Rahul Gandhi is utterly disgraceful. Illegally allocating the state fund of Rs 15 lakh to a deceased individual from Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad MP constituency, falsely blaming an elephant from Karnataka is an appalling betrayal.”

“Amid crippling drought and hundreds of farmers committing suicide across Karnataka, the Congress government shamelessly prioritizes pleasing Rahul Gandhi over addressing the state’s urgent needs.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cohorts must be held accountable for unethically looting Karnataka tax payers’ money and state treasury to cater Congress high command’s greed. Amidst the Congress party’s struggle for survival, its ministers are sparing no effort in plundering every last rupee of the state coffers.”

On Monday, Karnataka Minister for Forests B. Eshwar Khandre announced the compensation to the family of deceased Ajeesh, who lost life due to elephant trampling in Wayanad, Kerala.

A tusker named ‘Makna’, which was captured at Belur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, was relocated to the Bandipur Tiger reserve in November 2023. It was radio collared last year. Two months later the elephant was sighted in the Wayanad area of Kerala, the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

