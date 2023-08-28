BJP slams Nitish Kumar for violating traffic rule

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th August 2023 11:27 am IST
Screen Grab

Patna: BJP senior leader and spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not wearing a seat belt while travelling, asking why did the cameras failed to detect the violation.

“When Baba Bageshwar came to Patna and did not wear a seat belt, the traffic police issued a challan against him. Now, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was travelling without wearing a seat belt but I don’t know why did the cameras not detect it and why isn’t the Patna traffic police not imposing a challan against him?” Singh queried.

Also Read
Caste-based survey exercise completed, now the data is being compiled: Nitish Kumar

“The Chief Minister should respect the traffic rules, it will give a good message to the common people. There are 2,000 cameras installed on different stretches and imposing fines to offenders for the violation of traffic rules. I have a strong doubt that these cameras are selectively issuing challans to offenders that it wants to,” the BJP leader added.

MS Education Academy

On Sunday evening, Nitish Kumar had visited the JP Ganga Pathway, which is also known as the ‘Marine Drive of Patna’, to inspect the water level of the Ganga river.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th August 2023 11:27 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button