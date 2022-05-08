Hyderabad: BJP submits memorandum to Governor on Saroornagar honor killing case

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) minority morcha on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, requesting a thorough enquiry into the brutal ‘honor killing’ of Billapuram Nagaraju, a Dalit man who was killed earlier this week for marrying a Muslim woman.

The letter stated that the police are showing no seriousness to grab the culprits even after three days of the incident. “The BJP SC Morcha is afraid that there is every likelihood that the police may water down the case just by registering cases under very weak sections,” they said.

The Telangana State BJP SC Morcha sought the intervention and order the State DGP to take “stringent action against the culprits and take the case to its logical conclusion so that the miscreants get rigorous punishment as per law.“

They also said that in view of the victim’s family belonging to a very backward Scheduled Caste (SC) community, financial support must be provided to them and a member of the family be given government employment or other aid from the state government.

On Thursday, two accused were arrested by police in the Saroornagar honor killing case. The accused- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Abdul Hameed are said to have murdered 25-year-old Billipuram Nagaraju.

On Wednesday night, B Nagaraju along with his wife Pallavi aka Syeda Ashrin Fatima was traveling on a bike when some unknown assailants are said to have attacked them.

During the incident, Nagaraju was hacked to death by shovels, while his wife escaped. According to media reports, Nagaraju got married to Syeda Ashrin Fatima at Arya Samaj in the Old City in January this year. Fatima’s family was supposedly unhappy with her marriage to Nagaraju and allegedly threatened him to stay away from her.