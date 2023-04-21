BJP supporter offers free legal aid to Atiq’s killers

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed

Shahjahanpur: A BJP supporter in Shahjahanpur has offered to provide free legal support to the three men who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj last week.

Ragini Singh, who runs a local social group, Hinduism Art and Culture Foundation, said: “These boys have displayed tremendous courage in eliminating the terrorists and helped our society. Since they belong to poor backgrounds, we will give them every possible legal aid through our foundation.”

When queried if she was justifying Atiq’s murder, she said: “It can never be the right approach but I am also against the kind of activities that Atiq was involved in.”

