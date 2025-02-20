BJP supporters spark outrage with Lawrence Bishnoi posters at Gujarat rally

A huge controversy erupted in Gujarat after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrated their municipal election victory by displaying posters of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi on Tuesday, February 18.

According to the local media reports, the incident took place at the Sonawala High School in Ahmedabad. A video of the celebration has surfaced on social media platforms.

The BJP has once again asserted its dominance in the state’s local body elections held on February, Sunday 16. The party secured a decisive victory in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation by winning 48 out of 60 seats in the February 16 polls.

Following the result announcement, the supporters of the BJP held massive rallies to celebrate the victory across Mehsana and other regions. On camera, they were seen cheering while brandishing banners of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Massive public criticism emerged in response to the controversial event with critics questioning the endorsement of criminals publicly in a state that has strong historical association with leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

BJP supporters celebrated their Mehsana Municipal victory by displaying posters of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi.



Gujarat, once inspired by Gandhi Ji and Patel Ji, is now witnessing the glorification of criminals under the Modi-Shah era. pic.twitter.com/XQ6u7MLsis — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) February 19, 2025

Police action

Following the public outcry, the Gujarat police jumped into action and arrested two individuals, reportedly seen dancing with posters of Bishnoi outside a vote counting centre, on Wednesday, February 19, in the Kheda district.

The accused were initially perceived as associates of the gangsters. However, police investigations revealed that they had no actual links with the criminal figure but it was a moment of “fandom”.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a well-known gangster involved in over 70 criminal cases. His gang has taken responsibility for multiple serious crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi has remained a central figure in India’s underworld, even while jailed since 2015.