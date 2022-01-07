BJP targeting Channi because he is a Dalit CM: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Thursday Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is being targeted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach because Channi is a Dalit Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s rally in Ferozepur had to be canceled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was enroute the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.

“For the first time in the history of Punjab in Independent India, a Dalit candidate has been appointed as the Chief Minister and he has been welcomed by the entire nation. However, the Prime Minister is giving the message that he managed to exit safely from that state. The PM should not make such a comment,” Gehlot said while addressing a press conference Congress headquarters here.

Some people are defaming Congress for political gains by levelling charges of breach of PM’s security, he said.

“Congress leaders and Prime Ministers have sacrificed their lives for this nation. The party follows non-violence as its ideology, while BJP and RSS have violence in their minds. How can they teach us non-violence,” Gehlot asked.