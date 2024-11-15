BJP Telangana membership drive surpasses 35L mark, eyes 50L target

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana announced that the party has achieved a milestone by enrolling approximately 35 lakh members in the state, with an additional five lakh members registered through a missed call facility.

During a press conference on Thursday, November 14, N Ramchander Rao, the party’s membership drive in charge and former MLC announced their ambitious target to reach 45-50 lakh members by November 25, while affirming that membership registration would continue even after this target is met.

Rao highlighted that the membership registration process is gaining momentum in light of the upcoming BJP organizational elections.

To facilitate this, various committees have been established to manage organizational elections, accept nominations, and oversee related activities.

Yendala Laxminarayana will serve as the returning officer for the state, supported by Dharmarao and Virender Goud in the active membership team.

Rao noted that numerous BJP wings are actively participating in the membership registration drive and confirmed that the organizational election process will commence after November 25.

In his remarks, Rao criticized the Congress government in Telangana for failing to deliver on its promises to the people, claiming that this has led to a loss of public trust.

He pointed out the government’s shortcomings in key projects such as the Hyderabad Musi project, land acquisition issues, and the procurement of farmers’ produce.

Rao asserted that the BJP would intensify its efforts against what he termed the “anti-people policies” of the Congress government.