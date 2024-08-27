BJP to draft in CMs, Union ministers to spearhead its membership drive

New Delhi: Union ministers, chief ministers, and elected representatives from the sarpanch to parliamentarians will spearhead the BJP’s nationwide membership drive starting on September 2, an exercise that will serve as the launch pad of the party’s internal polls leading to the election of its new president.

The start of the drive will be marked by BJP president J P Nadda renewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s membership in the party before its senior leaders fan out across the country.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is also the head of the membership drive, appealed to people to join the party in a big way. A strong BJP will lead to the making of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.

The first phase of the membership drive will go on until September 25, and then a review of the exercise will be carried out before the launch of the second phase on October 1. It will continue until October 15, he said.

Active members, a term for party workers who can contest organizational elections after making a certain number of new members, will be enrolled between October 16-31.

Sources said there was no plan to appoint a working president before a full-fledged president is elected.

Tawde said party workers across the country have been trained for the drive, which relies heavily on the digital medium. The party is relying on its 10 lakh active members to carry out the exercise, he added.

All existing members of the BJP have to renew their membership every six years.

The current drive will be marked by the renewal of existing membership as well as making new members.

The BJP had earlier announced that the party aims to induct more than 10 crore members during the drive, which will not cover the states going to polls in the coming months.

The party’s membership strength was 18 crore after the last such exercise, and it has expressed hope that the party will cross the figure this time.

New members will be made through four methods: calling a mobile number (8800002024), scanning a QR code with the NaMo app, and through the BJP’s website.

However, in remote areas, the party will use the traditional method with papers to enroll new members.