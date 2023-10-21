BJP to field 35-40 BC candidates for Telangana polls: MP K Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and member of the party’s central election committee K Laxman said on Saturday that his party will field between 35 and 40 BC candidates in the upcoming Telangana elections and that the first list with the names of over 50 candidates was ready.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Saturday morning, he criticised the Congress for ‘failing’ to give adequate representation to its BC leaders in the allotment of tickets and remarked that “Congress wants only the BC votes, but not seats.”

“While one party (BRS) has given tickets to only 23 BCs, the other party (Congress) has not done even that,” he added.

Observing that BRS and Congress were announcing “freebies as if they were participating in an auction”, Laxman has cautioned the people that Telangana could witness a similar situation being seen in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, where he claimed, that the Congress has made several assurances but has “failed to implement” them after coming to power, and that the state governments were ‘burdening’ the people with high taxes.

He said that time and again BJP has proved itself as a pro-BC party by making a BC the Prime Minister and also appointing them as state party presidents, and 27 union ministers, and he also reminded that three out of 5 BJP MPs in Telangana were BCs.

He also said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured 27 percent reservations for BCs in educational institutions, MBBS and MD programs, Sainik Schools, and other institutions.

BRS, Congress, AIMIM birds of same feather: Laxman

Calling BRS, Congress, and AIMIM the birds of the same feather, Laxman said that discussions between BRS and Congress on the opposition alliance have taken place in Delhi and that all these parties will come together after the election results are out.

“BRS wants to split the anti-incumbency vote. That is the reason why KCR is lifting Congress in Telangana with a jack. That is why KCR has spent heavily in Karnataka elections to help the Congress,” he claimed.

He said that public meetings were being planned to be held with one meeting covering 2-3 assembly constituencies, which will be addressed by central leaders.

“The party workers will be going door-to-door across the state, promising the people a double-engine government which will be free from corruption and family rule,” he added.

On Raja Singh

He also said that the party leadership is expected to take a call on whether or not to revoke the suspension on Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

“We have informed the central leadership that supporters of Raja Singh had been strongly demanding that he be allowed to contest from Goshamahal again. The party will take a decision soon,” he said.