BJP to hold 24 hr protest in Hyderabad over farm loan waiver

BJP Legislature Party leader accused the Congress party of deceiving farmers by not fulfilling the pledges made during the elections

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th September 2024 9:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 24-hour protest at Dharna Chowk on Monday, September 30, aiming to pressure the state government into fulfilling its promises to the farming community, particularly regarding the crop loan waiver scheme.

BJP leader A Maheshwar Reddy addressed the media on Friday, September 27, emphasizing the party’s commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring they receive justice. He criticized the Congress government for its failure to deliver on the commitments made during the Rythu declaration in Warangal, alleging that the implementation of these promises has been unduly delayed.

“It has been nine months since the Congress government came to power, yet it has failed to implement any of its guarantees effectively,” Maheshwar Reddy stated.

He accused the Congress party of deceiving farmers by not fulfilling the pledges made during the elections, noting that the government has not released the Rythu Bandhu amounts and the crop loan waiver has not been fully released.

“BJP will not rest until farmers get justice,” he added further.

