BJP to hold ‘Bhim Deeksha’ against CM KCR’s remarks on Constitution

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced a one-day ‘Bhim Deeksha’ protest to be held on Thursday (03-02-2022) against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks about the need to rewrite the constitution of the country.

“The protest will be conducted by BJP workers across all Mandal headquarters in the state,” the press note said. “BJP OBC Morcha National President K Lakshman, MLA Raja Singh, and others will lead the protest from the BJP headquarters,” it added.

“KCR has to apologize to the nation for his remarks. Indira Gandhi wanted to do the same and lost in the subsequent elections. Even If she failed in doing it, who are you after all?” Sanjay remarked.

“India is the world’s biggest democracy. The credit for creating a written constitution for such a country goes to Dr. B.R Ambedkar only. KCR wants to remove reservations for SC, ST, and BCs. That is why he wants to change the constitution,” he alleged.