BJP to hold march despite Nagendra’s exit, Kumaraswamy asks why

Bengaluru: The BJP has decided to proceed with its proposed padayatra to Ballari despite B Nagendra resigning as minister over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam, even as questions are being raised within the party and alliance over the relevance of the protest.

The BJP had originally announced the march to press for Nagendra’s resignation and demand accountability in the alleged scam. With the resignation coming before the scheduled padayatra, some BJP leaders reportedly felt that the primary objective of the agitation had already been achieved.

However, BJP state president BY Vijayendra has rejected the suggestion of dropping the programme. He said the march would focus on several issues concerning Karnataka, including drought, development of North Karnataka and recovery of funds allegedly diverted from the Valmiki Corporation.

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“Our padayatra will start on September 1 and conclude in Ballari on September 10. Nagendra is not the only issue. There are several issues behind this padayatra,” Vijayendra said.

He added that he had discussed the matter with the BJP high command and would also speak to Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy.

The decision, however, has not received complete backing from the alliance partner. Kumaraswamy publicly questioned the timing of the march after Nagendra’s resignation.

Not discussed with me: Kumaraswamy

“Nagendra has resigned from the ministerial post. Why is the padayatra being held now? I do not know what issue they are taking up. BJP leaders have not discussed the padayatra with me,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy also said he would not be present during the march, as he would return only on September 12. He said he had instructed his party leaders to attend the programme symbolically.

The BJP, meanwhile, is preparing to begin the 10-day march from September 1. Vijayendra has sought to project it as a broader campaign against the state government, rather than an agitation focused solely on Nagendra.

The differing positions have highlighted the challenges facing the BJP-JDS alliance as the Opposition seeks to maintain pressure on the Congress government over the Valmiki Corporation case.