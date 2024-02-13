BJP to hold ‘OBC Yuva Samvad’ in all UP districts

It is aimed at connecting with backward youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 10:24 am IST
Out of 678 winning candidates, 594 crorepatis, 298 from BJP: Report
Representational image

Lucknow: The BJP will hold OBC mega meets in all 17 municipal corporations and conduct ‘yuva samvad’ meetings in each of the 75 districts of the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The ‘OBC yuva samvad’ is aimed at connecting with backward youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “It is important that OBC youth realise the need to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi as under him, the country’s profile has skyrocketed.

MS Education Academy

“Remember how it was the double engine BJP governments that ensured rights of the backwards. It was this government that provided constitutional status to OBC Commission and accorded cabinet status to OBC commission chairman to ensure the rights of the communities were protected,” he said.

UP Minister Narendra Kashyap announced that OBC mega meets would be held in all 17 municipal corporations and ‘yuva samvad’ meetings in each of the 75 districts.

Both Maurya and Kashyap said that the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured hundred per cent scholarships and fee reimbursements to the OBC students.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 10:24 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button