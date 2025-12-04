BJP to organise ‘maha dharna’ as Congress completes 2 yrs in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP will organise a ‘maha dharna’ to protest against the Congress government’s alleged failure to implement its election promises on December 7.

The Congress, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, completes its second year in office on December 7.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday visited the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park here, the venue for the protest, to inspect the arrangements.

The Congress government is deceiving people by not fulfilling its six poll guarantees and 66 promises, he alleged.

He appealed to the people to attend the ‘maha dharna’ in large numbers.

The BJP is also opposing the Congress government’s recent decisions, including the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) and expansion of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by merging 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) near the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) with the city civic body.

The BJP on December 1 submitted a memorandum to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma urging him to immediately halt the implementation of HILTP recently introduced by the Congress government.

It alleged that the HILTP is an attempt by the state government “to hand over 9,292.53 acres of highly valuable land in Hyderabad to a politician–realtor nexus under the guise of policy reform.”

Reacting to the allegations, Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the policy does not affect government lands given on lease and only imposes conversion fees on lands owned by industrialists.

“No land title transfer or freehold of government lands is involved under the policy,” the minister had said.