BJP to release list of candidates for Telangana polls soon

On Raja Singh's suspension, state chief Kishan Reddy said, "There is no reason for anyone to get agitated on this issue. The party will take a decision on him as well."

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th August 2023 4:06 pm IST
Telangana polls: BJP's candidate list for 119 constituencies soon
Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy said that the list of their party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections will be announced soon.

He said that the party would contest all 119 Assembly constituencies and a state-wide yatra would be taken out by the party members after the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations on September 17.

Also Read
Watch: Raja Singh says ‘won’t contest Telangana Assembly polls if…’

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Kishan said that an election committee will be formed to shortlist candidates.

MS Education Academy

When asked if the Goshamahal MLA, Raja Singh (who was suspended from the party a year ago) will re-contest on a BJP ticket or not, the minister said, “There is no reason for anyone to get agitated on this issue. The party will take a decision on him as well.”

On the other hand, Raja Singh said that he was not going to join BRS. He asserted that he won’t contest the Telangana Assembly polls if BJP does not revoke his suspension.

Meanwhile, the party on Wednesday announced that Channamaneni Vikas Rao, son of former Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, will join the BJP in Hyderabad.

Additionally, Kishan Reddy also welcomed the reduction in domestic cooking gas cylinder prices by the Centre by Rs 200 per cylinder.

“Though the Centre reduced fuel prices twice, Telangana has refused to do so burdening the common people,” added Kishan Reddy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th August 2023 4:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button