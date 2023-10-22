BJP to release ‘second list’ of candidates for Telangana polls after Dasara: Kishan Reddy

Shah will be visiting the state on October 27 while Yogi will be coming in the last week of October, Reddy said.

G Kishan Reddy attacks Telangana CM for state's outstanding dues towards GENCOs, DISCOMs
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP which has announced its first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana, will release the “second list” after the Dasara festival, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for the party in the poll-bound state towards the month end.

“The BJP’s first list of 52 candidates has been released and the central election committee will announce the second list after Dasara”, he said, adding the poll campaign of the party will be intensified after Dasara.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the BJP’s first list of 52 candidates.

Amit Shah will be visiting the state on October 27 while Yogi Adityanath will be coming in the last week of October, Reddy said.

BJP promises 10% reservation for tribals in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Amit Shah launched the BJP’s poll campaign by addressing a public meeting at Adilabad and a ‘professionals and intellectuals meeting’ in the city on October 10.

Attacking the ruling BRS and Congress over “corrupt and family rule”, Reddy, who is also union minister, said the BRS and the Congress are twins when it comes to “family rule and corruption”.

“We are fighting dynastic and corrupt rule. We will put the anti-BRS climate in favour of BJP. We will undertake a door-to-door campaign and meet voters,” the Telangana BJP chief said, and requested the electorate to give them a chance as an alternative to BRS and Congress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, have addressed BJP campaign rallies in different parts of the state recently.

