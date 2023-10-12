BJP promises 10% reservation for tribals in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

"PM Modi has announced the establishment of a Tribal University in the Mulugu district," said the Telangana BJP chief.

Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy.

Mulugu: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday assured that they will implement a 10 percent reservation in government jobs, local body elections, education etc for the tribals, based on their population strength.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi more developmental works will be done for the tribal community and the establishment of the Tribal University will increase education and employment in the district.

Reddy also offered a special pooja at the Sammakka Saralamma Temple in Mulugu.

Speaking to reporters outside the temple, the BJP leader said, “I am here for the Darshan of mothers of tribal. PM Modi has announced the establishment of a Tribal University in the Mulugu district.”

“Under the leadership of PM Modi more developmental works will be done for the Tribal community. To provide employment to tribal communities, the Government of India has come up with major developments at various places.

With the establishment of the Tribal University in the district, education will be on the rise, employment will increase and other industries will also be on the rise,” said Reddy who is also the Minister of Tourism and Culture in the PM Modi’s cabinet.

He further added that the upcoming tribal university will impetus the tourism industry, and employment and will develop the tribal forest area.

After the dates for Assembly elections in Telangana were announced, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory and said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar-led government will face defeat this time.

