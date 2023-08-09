Telangana a role model for tribal development, says KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana stands as a role model for the country by implementing a slew of schemes for the development of tribals, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to the tribal communities on the occasion of ‘World Adivasi Day’ on August 9.

KCR said that the state government is committed to the welfare of tribals who rely on forests for their livelihoods and live a happy life with pure hearts.

The Chief Minister explained the government has been implementing various welfare schemes meant for the tribal development successfully for the last nine years and brought a qualitative change in their lives.

He claimed the government fulfilled the aspirations of famous tribal warrior Kumaram Bheem who fought with the slogan of Jal Jangal Zamin (water, forest, land). The government made the slogan of ‘Jal’ (water) a reality by providing potable drinking water supply in Gond habitations in the remote corners of the forest and also to tribal Tandas though Mission Bhagiratha. Irrigation facilities from Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya and free electricity are also provided for agriculture needs in the tribal habitations.

KCR said that Telangana is the only state which is protecting the ‘Jungle’ (forest) and set an example for the country by reviving the dwindled forest cover.

While protecting the tribal rights on their ‘zamin’, (lands), the government distributed Podu land pattas to the tribals. Telangana is the third largest state in the country which distributed over 4 lakh acres of Podu lands to 1.50 lakh tribals.

The government also supported the tribal farmers by providing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima scheme benefits to them. As many as 2,471 tribal habitations have been upgraded as Gram Panchayats and encouraged the tribals to participate in the democratic political process by electing themselves as Sarpanches and realized the aspiration of the tribals of ‘Mava Nate Mava Raj’.

He said that Telangana State also set an example for the country by implementing 10 per cent reservation for tribals in education and job sectors in proportion to their participation.

The government constructed Atma Gaurava (self-respect) buildings in the names of Kumram Bheem and Sant Sewalal at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. The government is also striving to provide high standard Gurukula education and foreign education by spending crores of rupees for tribals.

Respecting the tribal culture and traditions, the government is officially organising tribal festivals such as Sant Sewalal Jayanti, Kumarambhim Jayanti, Vardhantulu, Bhaurapur Jatara, Keslapur, Nagoba, Jangubai Jatara and Nacharam Jatara.