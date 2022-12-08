BJP trying to poach AAP councillors: Sisodia

New Delhi: After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday secured a comfortable majority to wrest power from the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the saffron party is trying to poach AAP councillors.

Claiming that the BJP has started its ‘game’ of making calls to newly-elected AAP councillors, Sisodia tweeted, “BJP’s game has started. Our newly-elected councillors are getting phone calls. But none of our councillors will be sold. We have told all the councillors that if they get a phone call or someone comes to meet them, record the entire conversation.”

Earlier on Wednesday while addressing the party workers after the poll results, Sisodia had said, “Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in MCD polls. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have given victory to the honest working style of Arvind Kejriwal. For us, it is not just a victory but a big responsibility.”

Sisodia also said that special thanks should go to the people of Delhi who have ended the 15-year ‘misgovernance’ of ‘corrupt’ practices of the BJP.

“Those who claim to be the world’s biggest party have been defeated by the hard work and honesty of AAP,” Sisodia said.