BJP trying to snatch citizenship through SIR: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the BJP-led Central government was attempting to “snatch citizenship rights” through the SIR of electoral rolls.

Addressing a public meeting organised as part of the 68th Revival Day celebrations of the AIMIM here, the Hyderabad MP on Saturday, February 14, claimed that after Bihar, the Special Intensive Revision would be undertaken in Telangana and Maharashtra.

“I appeal to the people to ensure that when the SIR is conducted, all genuine names are included. The BJP wants to snatch citizenship through the SIR. It is attempting to do so by conducting the revision through the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he alleged.

Election authorities in Telangana have said that the SIR of electoral rolls in the state is likely to be announced during April–May this year.

Owaisi also condemned the alleged harassment of a Muslim bun vendor by certain YouTubers during the recently held Medaram Jatara tribal festival in Telangana.

He demanded that the Telangana Police register cases against those who harassed the vendor, stating that such acts of intimidation and communal targeting are unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly under the law.

“He (the vendor) was selling kova bun, but you (YouTubers) see ‘food jihad’ in it. If you did not like the food, you should have informed the police. You are enemies of the country. I condemn this and demand that action be taken against the YouTubers,” Owaisi claimed.