BJP using Delhi Police like delivery boys to serve notices: Jasmine Shah

New Delhi: Expressing sympathy with the Delhi Police officials, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah on Sunday, February 4, said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using police officials like delivery boys to serve their political notices.

The sleuths from the Crime Branch were at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday to serve a notice on the Delhi Education Minister in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’.

“Yesterday, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch came to the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The notice does not include anything about an FIR, it is not a summon or a preliminary inquiry, and there is no mention of any section of the IPC or CrPC. This is just a letter on a white paper. Why did the crime branch officer want to hand over the notice to the CM only, without any legal basis? It hurts that a senior officer of the Crime Branch was made to dance for five hours on the road. Just like delivery boys, postmen who give letters. This senior official was made to do that,” Jasmine Shah told reporters.

The Crime Branch also served a notice on AAP leader and minister Atishi in the poaching claim case, asking her to respond within three days. The sleuths from the Crime Branch were at Atishi’s residence to serve a notice on the Delhi Education Minister in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’.

Atishi, earlier, claimed that the BJP approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to get them on their side.

“BJP has launched ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. As many as 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP and have been told that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon after which rift and disunity will consume the party.

They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs and they are planning to use them to topple our government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crore each. They unleashed ‘Operation Lotus’ to come to power through the back door in states where they were not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples,” the AAP leader said.

Meanwhile, after being served a summons by the Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the poaching charge against the BJP, Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the city police of resorting to a ‘drama’ at the behest of their ‘political masters’ instead of curbing the rising crime wave in the Capital.