BJP using Israel-Gaza war to demonize Muslims: Washington Post report

India’s ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the Israel-Gaza war to ‘demonize’ Muslims in the country, according to a report by The Washington Post, a US-based media outlet. The report was published on November 29.

After the Hamas’ fighters attacked Israel on October 7, the BJP posted a video on X, comparing the attack on Israel to the pre-Modi situation in India. “What Israel is facing today, India suffered between 2004 and 2014. Never forgive, never forget,” the caption read.

The report accused the post of pushing the false narrative of “Islamic terrorism” in India, which is also the second-largest Muslim-populated country.

Following the tweet, the attack was also portrayed as an Islamic jihad by pro-government media outlets. They drew parallels between the situations in India and Israel, calling ‘Islam’ the common enemy. Pertinently, millions of tweets followed in solidarity with Israel, supporting the anti-Islam rhetoric.

What is fascinating is that the Hindu nationalists have a history of hero-worshiping Adolf Hitler in the pre-independence era, the report said.

Deep-rooted fascism

Additionally, Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” about racial hegemony has invariably remained a bestseller in India. However, many far-right Hindu nationalists across the country passionately support Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu today. Because of their fascist measures against Muslims in Gaza and their closeness with Modi.

The report said one of the prominent leaders of the RSS (Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh), MS Golwalkar, praised the Nazis’ “final solution” to the Jewish problem. He held it as a “good lesson” for people in Hindustan to learn and profit from.

India with ‘Israel’ or against ‘Islam’

Moreover, the rally of pro-Hindu nationalists reached outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. They were seeking for them to enroll in the Israel Defense Forces to fight their so-called common enemy. “We may face the situation that Israel is confronting today if we don’t stand up against politically motivated radicalism,” said a BJP leader on social media.

All these Hamas, Lashkar and ISI are from the same "Thought"



They are not Fighters, They are Terrorists.

The world should stand in #SolidarityWithIsrael



We may face the situation that Israel is confronting today if we don't stand up against Politically motivated Radicalism.… — Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) (@BasanagoudaBJP) October 8, 2023

Drawing comparisons between the two whole different scenarios, another TV journalist asserted, “We are victims of the same radical jihadist Islamist terrorist thinking that Israel is a victim of,” adding, “Israel is fighting this war on behalf of all of us.”