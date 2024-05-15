BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 1:46 pm IST
BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Bolangir: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP wants to “destroy” the Constitution and scrap the reservation provided to tribals, Dalits, and backward class.

Addressing an election rally in Odisha’s Bolangir, Gandhi claimed that if the BJP wins this election, it will privatise the public sector and the country will be run by 22 billionaires.

Also Read
Congress will win 12-13 seats in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

“BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it,” he said pointing to the Constitution in his hand.

MS Education Academy

“If BJP wins, the reservation will be scrapped, the public sector will be privatised, and the country will be run by 22 billionaires. That’s why the people’s government should be formed,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 1:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button