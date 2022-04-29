BJP wants to destroy country’s secularism: Mehbooba

Jammu: Warning that India will have to face a bad situation in future if it follows the footprints of a neighbouring country to misuse religion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday targeted the BJP for allegedly trying to destroy secularism which is in our DNA .

She lambasted the BJP government at the Centre over inflation and unemployment in the country.

“Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) was destroyed by misusing religion at that time (Independence). To date, they are bearing its brunt. They armed people with guns in the name of religion. The same is happening in our country, in the name of religion today,” Mehbooba said.

She said bulldozers are being used and people are being armed with swords in the name of religion.

“You cannot provide jobs or tackle price rise or give better amenities including water and power. So the easy thing is to pit Hindus against Muslims — talk about loudspeakers, hijab and halal. This (type of politics) is going on in this country,” the former J and K chief minister said.

Also Read J&K govt appoints acid attack victim as standing counsel

The PDP leader said she feels sorry for what is going on in the country. “If we follow the same way (of Pakistan), the situation will be bad in this country in future. The country has 20 to 25 crore Muslims along with Christians and other minorities and you cannot eliminate them. They will have to live in this country only.

Targeting the BJP over the loudspeaker issue, she said it must remind that this country is based on a secular foundation and secularism is in our DNA .

BJP is trying to tear apart the secular fabric. It is part of their agenda to close down loudspeakers at mosques,” she said replying to a question about an order over the use of loudspeakers at religious places by the Uttar Pradesh government.