BJP wants to rule entire country, weakening all political parties using ‘money power’: Tikait

Bahraich (UP): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that the BJP was weakening all political parties using money power so that it can rule the country all alone.

He also accused the election officials of tampering with the results in more than 100 Assembly seats during the Uttar Pradesh polls held earlier this year, saying the machinery worked at the behest of the saffron party.

Tikait, who was en route to Shrawasti, interacted with the media after stopping his convoy in front of the collectorate here.

They (BJP) want to dismantle the entire opposition so that only one party gets to rule the country. They will weaken all political parties using money power, he said in response to a question from reporters during an informal chat.

When asked about the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra’ headed by Rahul Gandhi, Tikait said it was the right move to unite the country but it should have been carried out earlier.

The entire opposition should come out onto the streets. Or else, in the coming days, all movements and political parties will be banned and closed down, Tikait said.

Accusing the ruling party in the state of winning the elections through dishonest means, he said the opposition candidates who were winning by around 30,000 votes in each of the over 100 Assembly constituencies were made to lose.

Responding to the government’s ban on the Popular Front of India, he said curbs on any organisation that does wrong are justified but added that the government should not do so just to discriminate against any community.

Tikait, who was at the forefront of the agitation against the Centre’s three contention farm laws, said the farmers will launch a movement across the country demanding a law on Minimum Support Price for crops and also to check loot of the land to corporates such as Adani.

Only farmers can save the country. Farmers’ organisations will continue to work towards this cause, he added.

Tikait also warned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of protests if the state government did not fulfill the promise of making timely payments to sugarcane cultivators.