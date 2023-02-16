BJP will lose Telangana Assembly polls 2023, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is running the administration with a bulldozer and not Constitution.

While talking to ANI, Owaisi said, ” Those doing ‘bulldozer politics’ in UP have taken the lives of a mother-daughter. They want to run the govt with a bulldozer, not Constitution. They will not gain anything politically by doing all this.”

On being asked about Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay’s Taj Mahal remark, he stated, “the BJP will fail in the Telangana Assembly polls in 2023.”

On February 16, Bandi said, “Owaisi says he is so happy as the Secretariat looks like the Taj Mahal. Taj Mahal is a tomb which means the Secretariat looks like a tomb to Owaisi. KCR is building Secretariat like the Taj Mahal to see the happiness in the eyes of Owaisi.”