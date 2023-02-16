Will AIMIM really contest 50 seats in Telangana Assembly polls?

Hyderabad: Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi announced that his party will contest at least 50 seats out of 119 seats in Telangana. This statement has led to speculations in political circles.

However, BJP seems to be confident that AIMIM will not contest in 50 seats.

The saffron party’s national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday said that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party will not contest 50 seats as it will damage the prospects of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

To support his claim, he said that the steering of BRS is in AIMIM’s hand and the nuts and bolts of the Owaisi-led party are in Telangana CM KCR.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement in Assembly

During the recently held Assembly session, Akbaruddin Owaisi reacted to Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao’s remark that AIMIM has only seven seats in the house.

While reacting to KTR’s statement, Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “I have taken a very serious note of his (KTR) comment on AIMIM. I assure him that I am going to make sure I talk to my party president and see that we can contest more seats in the upcoming elections. I will make sure that we contest on at least 50 seats and win at least 15 of them. I will make sure that my party president agrees”.

AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in a reply to @KTRBRS has said that he has taken serious note of 7 MLAs remark & said will talk to @aimim_national Prez Barrister @asadowaisi & assure that we will contest on 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the #Telangana state. pic.twitter.com/O9EjymbPu5 — Shaikh Zeeshan (@iamzzeeshan) February 4, 2023

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held at the end of this year for all 199 constituency seats. In the last assembly elections, BRS contested all the seats and won 88 seats.

AIMIM, BRS performance in previous Telangana Assembly polls

In Telangana State, the previous Assembly polls were held on December 7, 2018. In the polls, the main parties were Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), and BJP.

After the polls that were held nine months earlier that the scheduled date, TRS which is now BRS formed the government by winning 88 seats out of 119 improving its seat share by 25.

In the polls, the seat share of INC decreased from 21 to 19 whereas, AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

Meanwhile, BJP which tried hard to form a government in the elections managed to win only a single seat. Its seat share dipped from five to one.

BJP aims to win Telangana Assembly polls 2023

After an impressive performance in GHMC elections, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win a majority of seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls to form government in the state.

However, due to welfare schemes and the developmental works carried out by the BRS government, it is unlikely that BJP will be able to form a government in the state.

Earlier a survey also revealed that BRS will form a government for the third time in Telangana state. However, it predicted that the seat share of the ruling party may decline.