BJP will not let phone tapping case go even if Telangana CM does: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy has stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not let the phone tapping case go, even if Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy decides to drop it.

Reddy criticized chief minister Revanth Reddy’s allegations that the BJP government is protecting the accused in the case.

He emphasized that the BJP has filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking a comprehensive investigation into the matter and wants the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During a press conference at the BJP state office, Reddy mentioned that chief minister Revanth Reddy is spreading false information about the BJP’s stance on issues like the Musi River rejuvenation project and reservations for Muslims in the BC-E category.

BJP not opposed to Musi project: Kishan Reddy

Reddy clarified that the BJP is not opposed to the Musi River project but wants it to be done without displacing people. He also reiterated the party’s opposition to religious reservations.

Reddy further criticized chief minister Revanth Reddy’s election campaign tactics, suggesting that Revanth Reddy is making accusations against the BJP because he anticipates losing the upcoming elections.

He pointed out that the Congress is only contesting one of the three MLC seats, indicating a lack of confidence in winning.

In a related development, Reddy wrote to chief minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to release pending dues worth thousands of crores to employees, teachers, retirees, and students under the fee reimbursement scheme.