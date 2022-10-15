‘BJP will now call Global Hunger Index anti-India’, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the saffron party would label the Global Hunger Index (GHI) as ‘anti-India’.

Following the release of the latest GHI report, KTR took to Twitter and attacked the ruling BJP and said, “Yet another day & yet another amazing achievement of NPA Govt India slipped from 101st to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index Instead of accepting failure, am sure BJP jokers will dismiss the report as anti-Indian now #AchheDin.”

Taking a dig at the National Democratic Alliance, KTR referred to the government as Non-Performing Alliance. India was previously ranked 101 on the GHI. It is to be noted that India is placed 107 out of 121 countries on the index, with the highest child-wasting rate of 19.3 percent.