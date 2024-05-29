BJP will scrap Constitution if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP would scrap the Constitution if it came to power.

The Congress leader also raised the issue of drug problem in Punjab and said it is increasing. He stressed that strict action was needed to end the menace.

Addressing a poll rally in favour of Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Dakha, Gandhi said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are for saving the Constitution.

He also spoke about his party’s poll promises, including the Mahalakshmi scheme, loan waiver for farmers and ensuring legal guarantee on minimum support price if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

“For the first time, any party and their leaders have said that they will change and scrap the Constitution if they win the election,” said Gandhi targeting the BJP.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, he said it was not a book but the voice of the poor.

The BJP wants to “finish” the Constitution, alleged the Congress leader as he accused the saffron party of not giving a legal guarantee on MSP.

He further promised to bring a farmer-friendly crop insurance scheme, alleging that the present insurance scheme only benefits 16 insurance companies.

Slamming the BJP for the Agnipath scheme, he said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will scrap it and throw it in the dustbin.