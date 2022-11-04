BJP will win Munugodu by-election: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday predicted that his party would win in the by-elections held in Munugodu assembly constituency. He said that he was thanking voters of the constituency for protecting democracy by not bowing down to the attacks of ruling TRS party.

Speaking to media persons at the state party office, he said that he was saluting his party workers and leaders for displaying a democratic fight after withstanding the physical attacks and threats of the TRS party. He warned that they would take action against those officials and police who supported the atrocities of the ruling party leaders. Targeting the chief electoral officer of the state, he alleged the CEO had become a puppet in the hands of CM KCR and added that they would lodge a complaint against him with the chief election commissioner of the country.

Targeting state industries minister KTR, he alleged that the minister had asked his party activists to bring voters to polling booths by paying money and added that he had lodged a complaint with the election commission against the minister over phone on the issue. He alleged that the state ministers and ruling party MLAs had not only distributed money but also offered liquid to the voters of the constituency to induce them to vote in favour of the ruling party. He also alleged that the ruling party leaders had destroyed the election process.