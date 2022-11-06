BJP win Gopalgunj; AIMIM, BSP play spoilsport for RJD

In Mokama by-elections the RJD won the council seat with over 16,000 votes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th November 2022 3:37 pm IST
representative image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday won the Gopalgunj by-poll in Bihar while All India Majlis Ittehad ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Bahujan Samaj Party shared votes between them.

While the saffron party secured 70,053 votes, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stood second with 68, 259 votes. The AIMIM secured 12,214 votes in all and stood third in the tally, with a vote share of a meagre 7 percent. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 8854 with a vote share of 5.26 percent.

