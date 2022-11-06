BJP vows Uniform Civil Code in Himachal if re-elected to power

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation and youth employment possibilities are two of the 11 ‘commitments’ in the BJP’s electoral platform in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections will be held on November 12 in a single phase.

The BJP’s manifesto was released a day after the opposition Congress, which was seeking to make a comeback in the state, pledged ten poll ‘guarantees’ and criticised the ruling party for inflation and unemployment.

It is a contended subject among Muslims because, if the party is returned to power, it would abolish religion-specific laws, a move that opposition parties have criticised in previous states as an attempt to boost the votes of the Hindu majority.

When declaring the election promises, BJP leader JP Nadda stated that the party’s top priority continues to be women’s empowerment. The party leader added during the ceremony in Shimla, “Whatever was promised was delivered, whatever was not promised has also been delivered.”

