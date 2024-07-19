BJP youth wing to hold ‘unemployment mahadharna’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has called for an unemployment mahadharna at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on July 20, demanding that the Congress fulfil its promises to the unemployed in the state.

The youth wing of the BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will lead the protest demanding the resignation of chief minister Revanth Reddy.

The BJP called on the “youth of Telangana to participate in the unemployment mahadharna, demanding the immediate resolution of the assurances given by the Congress government and to make it a success.”

Several protests have taken place across the state in the last few days demanding the deferment of Group 2, 3, and District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations.

The Telangana government on Friday, July 19, deferred the TGPSC Group 2 exam following several large-scale protests by job aspirants.

Also Read Telangana defers TGPSC Group 2 exam after widespread protests

The Group 2 aspirants met deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and expressed their concerns over the lack of preparation time between Group 2 and DSC exams.

The protesters had additionally been demanding that the Telangana government increase job postings in Group 1, 2, and 3 cadres. Job aspirants from Osmania University had been forming a pressure group, urging the Congress government to fulfil its election promise of releasing a job calendar.

These aspirants, who have been waiting for notifications for a decade, are demanding more job postings and swift action from the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and other recruitment agencies to expedite the recruitment process.

Last week, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy assured the agitating job aspirants that a job calendar would soon be released and urged unemployed youth not to fall prey to “conspiracies by some political parties” and vested interests.